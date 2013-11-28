VIENNA Nov 28 Partially state-owned Austrian
lender Volksbanken AG (VBAG) forecast it would make
losses in 2014 and 2015 under local accounting rules as it
carries out a drastic European Union-mandated restructuring
process.
"VBAG's current medium-term planning shows that negative
single entity results (based on local GAAP) are to be expected
until 2015 at least. Therefore interest payments on
supplementary capital (upper tier II capital) are unlikely from
today's viewpoint until 2016," it said on Thursday.
The bank, one of six Austrian lenders to come under direct
supervision of the European Central Bank next year, reported a
66.8 million euro ($90.7 million) group loss after tax and
minorities interests in the first nine months but said its tier
1 capital ratio rose to 13.0 percent from 10.9 percent at the
end of 2012.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)