VIENNA Nov 25 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG, the Austrian bank that failed this year's European stress test, will have a wider 2011 loss than forecast last month, it said on Friday.

It posted a group nine-month loss of 689 million euros ($917.9 million) but said its capital ratios would still exceed regulatory requirements by the end of the year.

"It will be a challenge for VBAG should it be obligated to achieve the temporary capital cushion of 9 percent by June 2012," it said. Its own internal calculation of ratios according to EBA methodology show a core capital ratio of 5.5 percent, it said, referring to the European Banking Authority.

