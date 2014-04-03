VIENNA, April 3 Austria's Volksbanken
group is well enough capitalised to withstand scrutiny by
regulators, Chief Executive Stephan Koren said on Thursday,
adding he assumed it would pass a stress test that big euro zone
banks face this year.
He told a news conference the Austrian group needs to
replace around 900 million euros ($1.24 billion) worth of
capital over the next eight years as a result of new Basel III
standards and would focus on doing this by boosting the group's
internal financial strength.
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)
