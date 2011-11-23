VIENNA Nov 23 Russia's Sberbank
is seeking to push down the price it will pay to buy
Oesterreichische Volksbank's eastern European arm
VBI, an Austrian newspaper reported, citing unnamed banking
sources.
Sberbank in September clinched a deal to acquire Volksbanken
International (VBI) for 585 million euros ($790 million) plus up
to 60 million euros more if certain targets were hit, but now
wants to pay around 500 million euros, Der Standard reported.
It said VBI's results have lagged plans as its units
struggle with tough business conditions, especially in Hungary.
Volksbanken and Sberbank declined to comment on the report.
Loss-making Volksbanken, which failed this year's European
Union bank stress tests, has been counting on asset sales to
help boost its balance sheet. It also plans to form a mutual
liability association with its main regional bank shareholders.
The plan -- modeled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank --
would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital
while keeping them separate entities, allowing it to avoid
needing more Austrian state aid.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, additional reporting by
Ekaterina Golubkova in Moscow; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)