VIENNA Nov 29 Sberbank has taken
partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG
(VBAG) to court in a dispute over the value of the VBI eastern
European business that the Russian bank bought last year, VBAG
said on Friday.
Sberbank paid 505 million euros ($687 million) for
Volksbanken International (VBI), but has since complained about
the quality of the assets it purchased.
Sberbank closed the deal after getting an 80 million euro
discount off the originally agreed price. It gave Russia's top
bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.
"Sberbank of Russia brought an action against VBAG at the
International Court of Arbitration in November. Based on the
claims put forward in the action and following an internal
analysis of the accusations contained therein, no indemnifiable
losses can currently be identified," VBAG said in its
third-quarter financial report.
VBAG is in the midst of a radical downsizing ordered by the
European Commission as a condition for approving state support
received by the bank in the wake of the financial crisis.
Austria took a 43 percent stake in VBAG last year as part of
a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros in
writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.
VBAG said on Thursday its restructuring would keep it in the
red until at least the end of 2015.
It still needs to sell a 51 percent stake in its
deconsolidated Romanian business - which it has entirely written
down - by the end of 2015, as well as its 50 percent stake in VB
Leasing International (VBLI) by the end of 2014.
It said it was evaluating "possible scenarios" based on
indicative offers it got in September for VBLI. It was also
reviewing offers for parts of its private equity portfolio.
Investors had until the end of October to make initial
offers for its Malta business, it said without making clear
whether it had actually got any.
VBAG injected 61.2 million euros into its Romanian unit last
month and immediately wrote it down. The unit needed more equity
after revaluing real estate collateral and "due to impending
legal risks", it said without being more specific.
