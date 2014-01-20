VIENNA Jan 20 The Austrian regional banks that
own most of part-nationalised Volksbanken AG have
increased their stake to 51.6 percent by buying a 1.5 percent
stake from German insurer Ergo, the bank said on
Monday.
It was confirming a report by the newspaper
WirtschaftsBlatt, which also cited supervisory board sources as
saying the lender might need up to 200 million euros ($271
million) in additional state aid this year.
A bank spokesman would not confirm this, saying any support
that the loss-making lender may require would be clear only
after it has finalised its 2013 results.
Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger had told a Sunday
newspaper that Austria would not exceed the 5.8 billion euro aid
limit it has set for ailing banks by 2018.
Spindelegger has taken a hard line on more aid for
Volksbanken, one of six Austrian banks due to come under direct
supervision of the European Central Bank this year.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
