VIENNA Oct 31 VB-Leasing International (VBLI),
a venture between Austria's Volksbanken and DZ Bank's
VR-Leasing AG, has sold its Czech business to
Prague-based GE Money Bank A.S., Volksbanken said on
Friday.
VBLI's Czech unit has total assets of about 450 million
euros ($565 million), making it one of the five largest leasing
companies in the Czech Republic, Volksbanken said in a
statement. The sale price was not disclosed.
VBLI, which specialises in leasing vehicles and equipment in
central and eastern Europe, has been selling businesses since
2003. After divesting units in Poland and Romania in September,
it still has operations in Slovenia, Slovakia and Bosnia.
Ithuba Capital, the Schoenherr law firm and Deloitte advised
the sellers.
Volksbanken, which is being wound down and failed this
month's stress test of big euro zone lenders, has to sell its 50
percent stake in VBLI by the end of the year under the terms of
a bailout agreement approved by the European Commission.
($1 = 0.7961 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)