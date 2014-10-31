VIENNA Oct 31 VB-Leasing International (VBLI), a venture between Austria's Volksbanken and DZ Bank's VR-Leasing AG, has sold its Czech business to Prague-based GE Money Bank A.S., Volksbanken said on Friday.

VBLI's Czech unit has total assets of about 450 million euros ($565 million), making it one of the five largest leasing companies in the Czech Republic, Volksbanken said in a statement. The sale price was not disclosed.

VBLI, which specialises in leasing vehicles and equipment in central and eastern Europe, has been selling businesses since 2003. After divesting units in Poland and Romania in September, it still has operations in Slovenia, Slovakia and Bosnia.

Ithuba Capital, the Schoenherr law firm and Deloitte advised the sellers.

Volksbanken, which is being wound down and failed this month's stress test of big euro zone lenders, has to sell its 50 percent stake in VBLI by the end of the year under the terms of a bailout agreement approved by the European Commission.

($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)