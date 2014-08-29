BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 28Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. :
* Said on Thursday H1 net interest income of 15.3 mln euros vs 15.7 mln euros year ago
* Said H1 net income of 3.0 mln euros vs 4.1 mln euros year ago
* Said H1 net commissions income of 13.4 mln euros vs 13.0 mln year ago
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year