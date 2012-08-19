FRANKFURT Aug 19 Volkswagen labour
representatives would not back any further acquisitions by the
carmaker, especially of Malaysian firm Proton, the
works council chief told a German newspaper.
Europe's largest carmaker is considering either a minority
holding in Proton, the owner of UK sports-car manufacturer
Lotus, or a controlling stake to tap demand in growing southeast
Asian markets, sources told Reuters in July.
VW, which surpassed Toyota last year to become the
world's second-biggest car maker, has been scooping up brands
including Scania, MAN, Porsche
and Ducati in recent years as part of an effort to overtake
General Motors at the top of the industry by 2018.
"We already have 12 brands and we first have to stabilise
the group," Bernd Osterloh told Handelsblatt in an interview to
be published in the paper's Monday edition.
"Even though further sales and production sites in
south-east Asia are important, there is no support from the
labour side for a purchase of Proton."