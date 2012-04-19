By Andreas Cremer
HAMBURG, April 19 German car maker Volkswagen
is bracing for a "very demanding year" as the
European debt crisis weighs on auto markets and global economic
growth slows.
"The risks are growing," Chief Executive Officer Martin
Winterkorn said in a speech at VW's annual general meeting on
Thursday.
Still, VW remains "cautiously optimistic" for 2012 despite
the economic uncertainties, he said, adding the company still
aims to increase auto sales and revenue beyond 2011 results.
VW also stood by a forecast to match last year's record
operating profit of 11.3 billion euros ($14.83 billion).
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
