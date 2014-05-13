HANOVER, Germany May 13 German carmaker
Volkswagen said it increased sales across its
multi-brand group more than 6 percent in the first four months
to over 3.2 million cars, a new record.
Europe's largest automotive group has a "good chance" to
exceed a 10-million delivery target four years early in 2014,
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said at the annual general
meeting on Tuesday in Hanover, Germany, reiterating comments
made on March 13.
VW's core passenger-car brand on Monday posted a 4.6 percent
gain in year-to-date sales to almost 2 million autos as April
deliveries alone rose 6.8 percent to 513,400 cars.
Separately, VW said earlier on Tuesday that its bid to take
full control of trucks division Scania cleared a major
hurdle after a sufficient number of shareholders at the Swedish
company accepted its buyout offer.
