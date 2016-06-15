BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
(Corrects to Institutional Shareholder Services in paragraph 1)
LONDON, June 15 Leading shareholders advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommends investors oppose a vote of confidence in the management and supervisory boards of German carmaker Volkswagen but backed a planned dividend payout.
ISS urged investors to vote against all non-independent nominees to the supervisory board, given what it described as "low board independence of just five percent and against all current board members due to their handling of a recent emissions-test cheating scandal". (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO