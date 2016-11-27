(Updates with details from signing ceremony in Algeria)
FRANKFURT Nov 27 Volkswagen signed
a deal on Sunday to assemble cars in Algeria in a joint venture
with its local car importer SOVAC, aiming for a production
capacity of more than 100 vehicles per day from June 2017, VW
and Algerian officials said.
The cars will be assembled at a $170 million plant in the
western province of Relizane, Algerian Industry Minister
Abdesselam Bouchouareb said at a signing ceremony in Algiers.
Volkswagen will hold a minority stake in a new joint
venture, SOVAC Production SPA, which will assemble vehicles
under the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, SEAT and
Skoda brands.
Algeria has been trying to boost investment and diversify
its economy to compensate for a drop in oil and gas earnings and
reduce a heavy import bill.
But moves to reform the economy and improve foreign
investment have proved difficult with oil and gas production
accounting for 95 percent of the country's export revenues and
60 percent of the state budget.
In July the country approved a new investment law aimed at
improving investment terms outside the oil industry.
"This shows that the investment climate has improved,"
Bouchouareb said at the signing ceremony on Sunday. "Our main
goal is to reduce imports."
SOVAC's chief executive, Mourad Oulmi, said the move would
help reduce the cost of cars in the North African country, and
that SOVAC aimed to start exporting "in the next few years".
"We will be able to meet demand in Algeria," said Volkswagen
executive Josef Baumert. "This project opens new doors for us."
Earlier, Baumert said in a statement that Volkswagen opted
for the joint venture after successfully collaborating with
SOVAC "for many years".
"For us, this is a logical step towards increasing vehicle
sales in Algeria in the long term," he said.
SOVAC has been a sales partner for Volkswagen since 2001,
Volkswagen said, adding it delivered 30,000 new vehicles via
SOVAC in 2015.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Hamid Ould
Ahmed in Algiers; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark
Potter, Greg Mahlich)