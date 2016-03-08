FRANKFURT, March 8 German insurer Allianz
plans to sue Volkswagen in the coming
weeks to seek compensation for a severe drop in the car maker's
share price stemming from the "Dieselgate" emissions scandal, a
source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The planned lawsuit by Allianz Global Investors (AGI)
represents the first such action by a major German institution
against the national carmaking icon, which is still reeling from
the biggest corporate scandal in its history.
"It will happen within this month," the person said.
AGI said in a statement on Tuesday it had not filed an
action against VW to date but was weighing a suit.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner
and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)