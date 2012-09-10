FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi achieved record sales for the month of August, delivering 14.9 percent more cars to customers versus the previous year's month and further narrowing the gap to global premium leader BMW.

China, Audi's single largest market, continued to power demand for the marque, boosting volumes by 24 percent last month and accounting for one out of three Audis sold worldwide.

In the first eight months of this year, Audi delivered 961,000 vehicles to customers for a gain of 12.7 percent -- putting it only 2,110 cars short of the total for the BMW brand during the same period. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)