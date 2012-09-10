FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Volkswagen's
luxury brand Audi achieved record sales for the month of August,
delivering 14.9 percent more cars to customers versus the
previous year's month and further narrowing the gap to global
premium leader BMW.
China, Audi's single largest market, continued to power
demand for the marque, boosting volumes by 24 percent last month
and accounting for one out of three Audis sold worldwide.
In the first eight months of this year, Audi delivered
961,000 vehicles to customers for a gain of 12.7 percent --
putting it only 2,110 cars short of the total for the BMW brand
during the same period.
