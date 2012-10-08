BERLIN Oct 8 Volkswagen's Audi luxury-car division increased sales by 13.6 percent in September to 136,600 vehicles, powered by demand from China and the United States.

Nine-month deliveries rose 12.8 percent to 1.097 million cars and sport-utility vehicles, driven by demand for models including the revamped A4 sedan and the Q5 SUV, Ingolstadt-based Audi said on Monday.

By comparison, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand posted a 2-percent gain in September sales to 123,358 vehicles, extending the year-to-date increase to 5 percent or 964,926 cars. Luxury-market leader BMW is planning to publish new vehicle sales data on Tuesday. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)