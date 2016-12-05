* Audi job guarantees in Germany were due to expire 2018
BERLIN, Dec 5 Audi has ruled out forced
redundancies in Germany before 2020, its labour boss said on
Monday, extending job guarantees by two years even as the
Volkswagen-owned carmaker grapples with the fallout
from the group's emissions scandal.
Volkswagen's (VW) flagship luxury division lowered its
forecast for profitability and sales in late October after
incurring further costs related to the group's rigging of diesel
emissions tests.
But Audi said on Monday its top management would try to
negotiate a "comprehensive pact" with labour that could even
extend job guarantees for its 61,000 German staff far into the
next decade in exchange for steps to boost efficiency.
"The extension of employment guarantees is a major success,"
works council chief Peter Mosch told a gathering of more than
10,000 workers at Audi's main plant in Ingolstadt. Management
and the works council are aiming for a deal sometime next year.
The move comes about two weeks after workers at VW's core
brand won assurances there would be no forced dismissals in
Germany through the end of 2025.
That deal cleared the way to cutting 23,000 jobs at the VW
brand in Germany via buyouts, early retirements and reducing
part-time staff.
Audi's German workers have grown concerned about their jobs
since management decided in January to use a factory in Brussels
to build the brand's first mass-produced electric model and make
the site a key plant for electric mobility within the VW group.
Audi has also said it will look at the possibility of
cutting about 1,500 temporary jobs at Ingolstadt as it plans to
meet 2017 output targets with its core workforce. Ingolstadt
employs 44,000 people.
The works council last month struck an agreement with
management to preserve costly night shifts, although the deal
entailed some changes to production.
