FRANKFURT Dec 28 Volkswagen's
flagship Audi division announced more cautious spending plans
for 2016 on Monday, after its parent Volkswagen was hit by a
scandal over rigged emissions tests.
Audi, which generated a higher operating profit than its
parent in the first nine months of 2015, said it would invest
more than 3 billion euros ($3.29 billion) on plants and
equipment in 2016.
Under its previous budget drawn up a year ago, Audi
announced investments of 17 billion euros over the 2015-19
period, or an annual average of 3.4 billion euros.
It did not publish a comparable five-year spending plan on
Monday.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
