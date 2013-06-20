(Adds analyst comment, confirmation from source and background)
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN, June 20 Volkswagen's Audi
unit will swap development chiefs for a second time in less than
a year, causing a stir at the luxury carmaker as it fights to
close the gap with rival BMW.
Wolfgang Duerheimer, previously CEO of ultra-luxury brands
Bentley and Bugatti, will be sacked 10 months after becoming
Audi development chief and replaced by VW brand research head
Ulrich Hackenberg, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
German magazine Spiegel Online reported the latest reshuffle
earlier in the day.
The departure of Duerheimer, a former Porsche executive,
follows growing criticism by top managers at VW group who think
their premium brand's surge is losing momentum.
Audi, which touts "advancement through technology", has
become a follower of technology trends too often set by
luxury-market leader BMW and is too dependent on
China, a senior VW group executive said in a recent interview.
"Audi doesn't uncover new market segments and too often
borrows VW group technology," said Ferdinand Dudenhoefer, head
of the CAR think tank at the University of Duisburg-Essen,
Germany. "Their sales slogan doesn't meet the requirements."
A spokesman for parent VW declined to comment. Audi did not
return calls seeking comment.
Duerheimer's dismissal comes only 10 months after the last
management shake-up at Audi forced three executives out of their
jobs.
While Duerheimer stopped the planned electric versions of
the two-seater R8 supercar and the diminutive A1 hatchback, BMW
is preparing to launch this year its i3 electric vehicle that
sports a lightweight carbon-fibre skeleton.
The i3's arrival throws Audi further behind its main rival
on an alternative powertrain technology that may drive future
growth and ends the brand's pioneering role in lightweight
construction, said Dudenhoefer, noting Audi in 1994 launched the
first premium car worldwide with a body fully made of aluminum.
Still, Audi is making good progress in sales after eclipsing
Daimler's Mercedes as the world's second-biggest
luxury carmaker two years ago, shrinking the gap with BMW to no
more than 11,000 cars after five months this year.
Hackenberg, Duerheimer's successor, has pioneered VW's
modular platform strategy that may help the German multi-brand
group to hit the top of the global sales chart several years
ahead of its 2018 target.
The modularity enables VW to design, engineer and build a
variety of vehicle size and shapes - from a subcompact Polo
hatchback to a full-size, seven-passenger crossover - at lower
cost and in shorter time.
Hackenberg, a close confidante of Volkswagen CEO Martin
Winterkorn, served at Audi before in various development-related
positions between 2002 and 2007, assisting Winterkorn, who was
then still head of the brand.
