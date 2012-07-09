FRANKFURT, July 9 Volkswagen's
premium brand Audi continued to narrow the gap versus rival BMW
in June, increasing sales by 13.1 percent to 133,050
vehicles.
For the first half, sales rose 12.3 percent to 733,250
vehicles, powered by a 37.8 percent gain in its China volumes.
These amounted to 193,871 vehicles during the same period.
That means every fourth Audi sold in the world is delivered
to a customer in China. By comparison, its next biggest market,
Germany, only accounts for about 18 percent of its overall
demand.
Sales of the BMW brand rose only 4.0 percent in June,
meaning first-half sales rose by 8.3 percent to 747,064
vehicles.
"We're on track to deliver our targeted 1.4 million vehicles
to customers this year," Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler
said in a statement on Monday, adding that the Q3 compact SUV
would launch in China before the end of this month.
"The demand for SUVs continues to remain high across the
world and its share of the global premium car market will grow
further in the coming years - a strong signal for our entire Q
family (of SUVs), that we will supplement with additional
models," he said.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)