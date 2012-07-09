FRANKFURT, July 9 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi continued to narrow the gap versus rival BMW in June, increasing sales by 13.1 percent to 133,050 vehicles.

For the first half, sales rose 12.3 percent to 733,250 vehicles, powered by a 37.8 percent gain in its China volumes. These amounted to 193,871 vehicles during the same period.

That means every fourth Audi sold in the world is delivered to a customer in China. By comparison, its next biggest market, Germany, only accounts for about 18 percent of its overall demand.

Sales of the BMW brand rose only 4.0 percent in June, meaning first-half sales rose by 8.3 percent to 747,064 vehicles.

"We're on track to deliver our targeted 1.4 million vehicles to customers this year," Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said in a statement on Monday, adding that the Q3 compact SUV would launch in China before the end of this month.

"The demand for SUVs continues to remain high across the world and its share of the global premium car market will grow further in the coming years - a strong signal for our entire Q family (of SUVs), that we will supplement with additional models," he said.