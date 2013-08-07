FRANKFURT Aug 7 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi reported on Wednesday a 9.8 percent increase in vehicle sales in July, driven by a 27 percent jump in volumes in China.

For the first seven months of the year, sales rose 6.9 percent to 911,800 vehicles thanks to robust demand for its Q3 and Q5 sport utility vehicles, it added. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)