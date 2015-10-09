(Updates number of affected vehicles)
SYDNEY Oct 9 The Australian unit of German
carmaker Volkswagen AG said it will conduct a
voluntary recall of vehicles fitted with devices designed to
mask the level of emissions, as it increased the estimated
number of affected cars to nearly 100,000.
Volkswagen Group Australia on Friday said its head office in
Germany had identified another 6,444 cars, two days after it put
the total figure at 90,000.
Although the Australian unit gave no timetable, the recall
pulls it in line with head office plans to start recalling up to
11 million vehicles globally in January, following revelations
they were fitted with illegal software.
The biggest crisis in Volkswagen's 78-year history has wiped
more than a third off its share price, forced out its longtime
chief executive and sent shockwaves through both the global car
industry and the German establishment.
Australian regulators have already launched an inquiry to
decide if consumers were misled, while law firm Maurice
Blackburn has said it is considering filing a class action suit
to compensate customers for lost re-sale prices.
The Australian Volkswagen unit said it would write to all
affected car owners about the recall. It has also set up a
website for customers to see if their vehicles, including more
than 60,000 Volkswagen branded passenger cars, 5,000 Skodas and
more than 17,000 Volkswagen commercial vehicles, have the
affected EA 189 diesel engines.
It said it had notified Australian authorities of the
recall.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)