FRANKFURT May 13 Volkswagen on
Tuesday said it extended the contracts of three top board
members, including that of Audi's chief executive, Rupert
Stadler.
Volkswagen declined to specify how long the contracts had
been extended for, but said Stadler, Christian Klinger, board
member in charge of sales and marketing, and VW's China chief
Jochem Heizmann had each received a contract extension.
An advance copy of the Wednesday edition of German daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said that Stadler and Christian
Klinger had each gained a contract extension to five years.
Heizmann had received a contract extension of two years, the FAZ
said.
The move comes on the same day that Volkswagen said Scania
shareholders representing 90.5 percent of the truckmaker's
equity capital had agreed to tender their shares, ending the
German auto maker's battle for control of the Swedish company.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)