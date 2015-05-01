FRANKFURT May 1 Volkswagen's works
council has backed the carmaker's choice of two new supervisory
board members, appointments reportedly opposed by newly departed
Chairman Ferdinand Piech.
The labour officials, who control half the 20 seats on the
supervisory board, forced Piech out a week ago with the backing
of Lower Saxony, VW's No. 2 shareholder. They cited a breach of
trust following a two-week public showdown Piech had provoked
with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.
Ahead of a shareholder meeting on May 5, Europe's largest
carmaker installed two of Piech's nieces as board members on
Thursday, filling vacancies left by Piech and his wife, who also
quit the 20-seat panel.
But Piech - a dominant figure at VW for more than two
decades - is challenging the appointments of Louise Kiesling and
Julia Kuhn-Piech, daily newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.
Instead, he nominated long-time automotive manager Wolfgang
Reitzle - seen as a potential replacement chairman - and former
Siemens manager Brigitte Ederer, Bild said.
However labour representatives have backed the company's
choice of directors.
"We welcome this step to complete the supervisory board and
are looking forward to co-operating with Mrs Kiesling and Mrs
Kuhn-Piech," a spokesman for the works council said on Friday.
In Germany any shareholder, the works council and the
company itself are entitled to nominate a new member to fill a
vacancy on the supervisory board between annual shareholder
meetings via a court, a source familiar with the matter has told
Reuters, citing the law on stock companies.
For Piech, the only way to thwart the VW appointments would
be to bring legal action against the court ruling, the source
said.
