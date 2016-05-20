(Refiles to remove embargo tag)
FRANKFURT/HAMBURG May 20 A power struggle
erupted on Volkswagen's supervisory board after the
owning Porsche and Piech families joined representatives from
Qatar in what proved to be a failed attempt to dilute the voting
power of Lower Saxony, German magazine Der Spiegel said.
With 20 percent of voting rights in VW, Lower Saxony, where
VW employs more than 100,000 staff, can veto decisions such as
factory closures, which require a majority vote of more than 80
percent.
The joint action by the Porsche and Piech families and Qatar
centred on an attempt to prevent a dividend payment for
preference shareholders for 2015, the weekly said. This would
have diluted Lower Saxony's voting rights.
Lower Saxony blocked the attempt to stop dividend payments
by teaming up with VW's worker representatives, who have 10 of
the supervisory board's 20 seats, Der Spiegel said.
VW and Lower Saxony declined to comment on the report.
A spokesman for Porsche Autmobil Holding SE, the investment
company via which the Porsche and Piech families hold 52.2
percent of voting rights in VW, said there was no power struggle
among VW's large shareholders.
"Porsche SE, together with Lower Saxony and Qatar supports
VW's management in its efforts to resolve the emissions issue
and develop a new strategy," it said.
Qatar is VW's third-largest shareholder with a 17 percent
stake and two seats on the supervisory board.
Activist hedge fund TCI has been putting pressure on Lower
Saxony to stop blocking efforts to make the carmaker more
efficient.
Volkswagen (VW) has a two-tier shareholder structure with
206,205,445 non-voting preference shares and 295,089,818 voting,
or ordinary, shares.
If the preference shareholders are denied a dividend payment
for two years in a row, their shares gain voting power, which
would dilute the power of Lower Saxony, which owns 20 percent of
voting rights in VW.
VW on April 22 proposed a dividend of 0.11 euros per
ordinary share and of 0.17 euros per preferred share.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz. Editing by Jane
