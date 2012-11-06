MUMBAI Nov 6 Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd, a
unit of Volkswagen AG, plans to raise 3 billion
rupees ($54.99 million)through dual tranche bonds, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
The financing arm of the German automaker will issue
two-year bonds at 9.55 percent and three-year bonds at 9.65
percent, said the source.
HSBC India is the sole arranger to the deal.
Volkswagen Finance provides financing and insurance services
to customers of the auto maker in India.
($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)