LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen's bonds tanked again on
Tuesday, with subordinated paper once again leading the way down
on heavy volumes.
VW's most recent hybrid deals lost up to six more points
after falling a similar amount on Monday. A perpetual callable
2030 issue was bid on Tradeweb around 77 in cash price terms
late Tuesday morning, having closed last week just inside 90.
Bond and CDS trading volumes spiked on Monday after US
authorities said the company could face up to $18bn in fines.
Four of the top five traded corporate bonds were VW hybrid
issues, according to MarketAxess Axess All data.
"VW is the biggest issuer of corporate hybrids so a lot of
investors have very large holdings. Some have been trying to
lighten up on their holdings; others, both real money and hedge
funds, are taking a view and getting involved," said a senior
credit trader at a US bank.
VW's bonds rallied briefly on Monday after the initial
sell-off, but the subsequent price action shows there is more
volatility in store.
One hedge fund manager said the market is anticipating
German retail funds - which hold the majority of some VW sub
deals - to begin exiting their positions. While such a sell-off
may eventually draw in buyers, the extent of the scandal for now
remains unknown.
"In the meantime, we would prefer to take a short position
due to the uncertain\contingent liability," said Louis Gargour,
CIO and managing partner at asset manager LNG Capital.
The market is still accessing how big the costs will be for
Europe's largest automaker after the US Environmental Protection
Agency said it had designed software for diesel models in its
core VW brand and luxury division Audi to deceive regulators
measuring toxic emissions.
IDIOSYNCRATIC RISK
VW is a regular funder in the capital markets, issuing
8.25bn of euro-denominated bonds so far this year.
But investors and bankers alike are questioning how much the
company's funding costs will be repriced in its next visit to
market.
"The company and its balance sheet are strong enough to
absorb the news and it won't be locked out of the market for
long. Investors have very short memories for the right price,"
one syndicate official said.
The prospect of VW returning to the primary arena may even
effect how its existing bonds trade.
"Do we need to jump into secondaries if we know they'll soon
be issuing senior debt at cheap levels?" the investor said.
"Probably not."
