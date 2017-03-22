LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen International Finance
will hold a call with bond investors at 10:00am on Wednesday,
according to a lead bank.
A euro-denominated multi-tranche benchmark, two-year
floater, four-year fixed, 6.5-year fixed and 10-year fixed
transactions are expected to follow.
The senior unsecured transaction will be issued on the basis
of a standalone prospectus, subject to market conditions.
Volkswagen, guaranteed by Volkswagen AG, is rated A3
(negative) by Moody's and BBB+ (negative) by S&P. The German car
maker has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mizuho
Securities, SG CIB and UniCredit to arrange the investor calls.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, edited by Robert Smith)