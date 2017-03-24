* Comeback deal for automaker signals turnaround in fortunes
* Investors welcome Volkswagen back with huge demand
By Robert Hogg and Laura Benitez
LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Volkswagen left nothing to chance
for its first euro unsecured bond since the emissions cheating
scandal, with the issuer printing a blockbuster trade that
silenced any concern around its access to the capital markets.
Attractive pricing eased the comeback trail, as order books
fattened out to almost €24bn. The demand gave Volkswagen the
comfort to print a €8bn trade, the biggest corporate bond of
2017 and double the €4bn-plus benchmark it initially announced.
The stakes were high for the four tranche issue, a market
reopening trade for the German automaker which had effectively
been locked out of the senior unsecured market since the
emissions scandal broke in September 2015.
The automaker was one of Europe's most frequent corporate
bond issuers until it admitted it had cheated in US diesel
emissions tests, sending its share price crashing and its credit
spreads wider.
"It gives a sign that people are ready to invest in the name
despite all the headlines, which is a good signal for the
company and ensures that it can come to the market again," said
Christian Hantel, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset
Management.
Hefty interest came despite indications in an investor call
that the emissions debacle is set to rumble on.
"We are not completely done with the diesel issue," said
Joerg Boche, VW's head of treasury.
"We are still in flux and investors should be prepared for
further information to be released in the coming weeks, months."
The automaker went out with a four-tranche deal, each for a
minimum €1bn size, all offering a new issue premium of around
25bp-30bp at the start.
"The outcome was outstanding," said a banker away. "The can
of worms has opened - they'll soon be back as the biggest
European issuer in the capital markets."
Leads then tightened pricing by 15bp across the four
tranches.
"They left some basis points on the table, and it was a good
opportunity to get into VW via the primary," said Hantel. "That
makes it a bit more cost efficient due to saving on the
bid/offer spread, and it still makes sense even after some
tightening in the pricing."
ON THE ROAD TO REHAB
The overall size did not reach the giddy heights predicted
by some market participants, but went beyond the €4bn-€5bn range
touted by one lead.
"They have additional sources of liquidity aside from
capital markets, through ABS and CP," said a lead.
"They've been pleased and impressed with how resilient those
other funding options have been."
Volkswagen raised €2.5bn through a two-year FRN as money
market funds poured in. The note, which priced at 100.101,
attracted €5.7bn of interest.
"Clearly you see some desperation from the investor side,"
said the banker away. "It had everything they need. Two years is
the average for money market funds, and above par it is still
offering something you can't get in the secondary in terms of
pricing and size."
The March 2019 note came at 30bp over three month Euribor.
The other three tranches - all fixed-rate - were a €1.5bn March
2021 that priced at 45bp over mid-swaps, a €1.5bn October 2023
at plus 80bp, and a €2.5bn March 2027 at plus 115bp.
The 10-year attracted the most orders, drawing €8.4bn in
interest, as accounts took advantage of the higher yield.
"We're at a juncture where rates are stable, but at a
heightened level where insurers are comfortable to add risk,"
the lead said. "There's a bid for that longer part of the
curve."
And it was not just corporate bond investors getting more
comfortable with Volkswagen risk, as the company priced its
first above par auto ABS trade - Driver France Three - on the
same day as the €8bn deal.
Whereas a slew of carmakers sold euro securitisations at
effectively negative yields last year, Volkswagen had not
previously attempted to push pricing into this new frontier,
given ABS investors' memories of the sell-off around the
emissions scandal.
RECOVERY
The results means Volkswagen has finally locked in cheaper
funding costs, following the fallout from the scandal during
which its senior spreads blew out by up to 220bp.
A subsequent bounce back has been aided by the help of the
ECB, which has been buying paper as part of its Corporate Sector
Purchase Programme.
VW's €750m 0.75% August 2020s were bid at swaps plus 38bp
on Thursday, having traded as wide as 259bp after the scandal
hit.
The successful comeback clears the path for Volkswagen to
explore further funding options. Boche indicated on the investor
call that Volkswagen could return to both the US dollar bond
market and European hybrid bond market in the second half of the
year.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mizuho, Societe Generale
and UniCredit were joint bookrunners.
The expected issue ratings are A3 from Moody's and BBB+ from
S&P (both with negative outlooks).
(Reporting by Robert Hogg and Laura Benitez, editing by Helene
Durand and Sudip Roy)