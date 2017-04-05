(Clarifies guidance ranges, IPTs)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Volkswagen Financial Services has
set guidance for an expected £800m four and eight-year
dual-tranche bond, according to a lead bank.
Guidance is at Gilts plus 125bp area for an expected £500m
size and 150bp area for an expected £300m size, respectively.
Both are plus or minus 3bp, to price in the range.
Combined orders are over £2.2bn.
Initial price thoughts for the four-year were plus 135bp
area and for the eight-year plus 155bp area.
Bookrunners are Barclays, Goldman Sachs and HSBC.
The deal is expected to price later today.
The issuer is rated A2/BBB+ by Moody's/S&P.
The deal follows Volkswagen International Finance's
four-tranche €8bn deal issued last month.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)