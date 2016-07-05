BERLIN, July 5 Volkswagen's
financial services business has sold a 5 billion rouble ($78
million) bond in Russia to fund its local operations, it said on
Tuesday, its first issue in the country's battered debt market
in almost two years.
Car sales in Russia, where Volkswagen (VW) last year opened
a new engine plant, plunged 36 percent in 2015, in an economy
hit by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis.
Volkswagen Financial Services, which handles dealer and
customer financing and the German group's banking and leasing
business, said the rouble-denominated bond placed with investors
had a five-year maturity and a 9.95-percent coupon.
"Despite the tense situation in Russia and related
challenges, we are firmly committed to our engagement there,"
Frank Fiedler, the VW division's finance chief, said.
Rated BBB+ by Fitch Ratings and BB+ by Standard & Poor's,
the bond is VW's first in Russia since two separate 5
billion-roubles placements in October 2014 and its fourth bond
in the country to date, a spokesman said.
The operations of Braunschweig-based Volkswagen Financial
Services exclude the Scania and Porsche brands and the Porsche
Holding Salzburg distributor.
Europe's largest automaker built nearly 100,000 cars at its
plant in Kaluga last year and has not scaled back operations in
Russia, unlike rivals including General Motors which in
2015 idled an Opel factory in response to slumping demand.
"Russia has the potential to grow into one of the largest
automotive markets in the world," VW said in its 2015 annual
report published in April. "The market remains of strategic
importance for the VW group which is why we are working
intensively there."
($1 = 64.1950 roubles)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)