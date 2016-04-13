BERLIN, April 13 The German state of Lower
Saxony, Volkswagen's second largest shareholder, has
welcomed a decision by the carmaker's supervisory board chairman
to accept cuts in his variable compensation.
People familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday
that Volkswagen's supervisory and management boards had agreed
to take steps to significantly reduce executive bonuses, a move
that would also trim the variable remuneration of Chairman Hans
Dieter Poetsch.
"I very much welcome this step by Mr Poetsch," Lower Saxony
Prime Minister Stephan Weil said on Wednesday in a speech to
lawmakers at the regional parliament in Hanover.
A "clear signal" on executives' variable compensation is
necessary, said Weil, who sits on VW's supervisory board.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)