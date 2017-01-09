FRANKFURT Jan 9 Volkswagen said on Monday it closed 2016 with 5.99 million VW brand passenger cars delivered, a rise of 2.8 percent, driven by China, its largest sales market.

The company said 2016 deliveries gave it confidence for 2017, a year in which the company expects to launch several new models across all its regions.

In China, Volkswagen delivered 303,100 cars in December, a 28.7 percent rise, while in Germany monthly deliveries dropped 14.3 percent to 38,800. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)