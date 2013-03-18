* Sales growth outlook down to 2 pct from 7 pct in Oct
* Economic doubts, tighter credit chill Brazil market
SAO PAULO, March 18 Volkswagen AG,
Europe's largest automaker, sharply pared its growth outlook in
Brazil for this year, a senior executive said on Monday, adding
that the pace of investments in local factories will hinge on
sales in the coming months.
Sales of cars and light trucks are likely to expand around 2
percent in 2013, said Thomas Schmall, VW's most senior executive
in Brazil. He had forecast as much as 7 percent growth just five
months ago.
That would be the weakest sales growth in a decade for
Brazilian passenger vehicles, highlighting a challenging moment
for the world's fourth-largest auto market and a key element of
VW's global growth plan. A fragile economic recovery, expiring
tax breaks and tighter credit have cooled Brazil's demand for
new cars after a consumer boom that doubled sales in five years.
Schmall said new regulations to encourage more research and
development in the country may boost VW's Brazilian investment
plans, but the expansion of factories such as the Taubaté plant
in Sao Paulo state will hinge on sales.
"The project (in Taubaté) is a good one, but it depends on
the market," Schmall told journalists at an event introducing
soccer legend Pelé as VW's spokesman in Brazil. "I'm not seeing
major growth this year ... March sales will be a key indicator."
Schmall also said VW's luxury brand Audi is likely to start
producing cars locally again, joining a wave of competitors
focusing on Brazil's multiplying millionaires. Audi's A3 is the
most likely candidate for local production, given the overlap
with other VW platforms produced in the country.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dale Hudson)