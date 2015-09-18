By Alberto Alerigi
| SAO PAULO, Sept 18
SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Workers at a Volkswagen
factory in Brazil have agreed to cut their hours by one-fifth,
accepting lower pay to avoid mass layoffs as the national auto
industry struggles through its worst crisis in nearly two
decades.
About 11,600 workers at the factory will work 80 percent of
their usual hours under the accord, the local metalworkers union
told Reuters on Friday. If the government approves, it will pay
10 percent of salaries, so workers only see a 10 percent pay
cut, under a measure known as the Work Protection Program (PPE).
Representatives for Volkswagen AG confirmed that
it had reached a PPE deal with the union, pending government
approval, at its Anchieta plant outside of Sao Paulo, Brazil's
biggest city. The company did not give details of the accord.
A deep recession has forced automakers and organized labor
to find common ground in recent weeks, with car sales down more
than 20 percent and demand for heavy trucks tumbling nearly 45
percent so far this year.
Daimler AG reached a similar deal with workers at
a nearby truck plant last month, putting off 1,500 job cuts that
had triggered a strike at the factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo.
General Motors Co also agreed in August to suspend
nearly 800 job cuts at a factory in Sao Paulo state after a
two-week strike.
On Friday, workers at a Ford Motor Co factory in Sao
Bernardo do Campo also agreed to end a strike that began last
Thursday to protest job cuts, according to labor leaders, who
declined to say if they had reached a deal with the company.
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Jan
Schwartz in Hamburg Editing by W Simon)