BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
DETROIT, April 2 Volkswagen AG AMerica CEO Jonathan Browning on conference call: * America CEO Browning says saw stronger sales in second half of March in US * America CEO Browning says sees 2013 us industry sales at 15.1 million
vehicles * Vw America CEO Browning says there were encouraging signs in second half of
March in US market * Vw America CEO Browning says looking at range for full-year us industry sales
of 15.1 million to 15.5 million, but not ready to raise forecast until after
second quarter * Vw America CEO Browning says it isn't a steady pace in US auto market, sales
runs faster and slower at different points and in different Regions
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- entered into waiver, consent letter agreement with CVI Investments amending terms of warrants previously issued to CVI on Sept. 1, 2016
* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd announces $35 million bought deal equity financing