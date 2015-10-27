LONDON Oct 27 Britain has been in contact with
Germany over the testing of Volkswagen models after
the carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. emissions tests, a
British official said, with both countries looking to cooperate
over testing certain models.
"Our Secretary of State was in contact with his counterpart
in Germany," Michael Hurwitz, Director of the Energy, Technology
and International Directorate at the Department for Transport,
told Briish lawmakers on parliament's Environmental Audit
Committee on Tuesday.
"They were very keen that there was no duplication of effort
(on testing) ... We are trying to work out what would be a
sensible cooperative programme of testing," he said, adding that
certain initial findings would be made at the end of the year.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by David Goodman)