FRANKFURT Aug 19 Volkswagen suppliers CarTrim and ES Automobilguss on Friday said a row had erupted because the carmaker had cancelled contracts without giving a reason and had refused to offer compensation, prompting them to stop deliveries.

"Because Volkswagen declined to offer compensation, CarTrim and ES Automobilguss were forced to stop deliveries," the companies said in a statement issued through parent company Prevent DEV GmbH.

Volkswagen on Friday asked a German court to force Car Trim to resume deliveries or land executives in jail, the latest step in an escalating row that has forced Volkswagen's factory in Emden to introduce shortened working hours. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)