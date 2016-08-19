FRANKFURT Aug 19 Volkswagen
suppliers CarTrim and ES Automobilguss on Friday said a row had
erupted because the carmaker had cancelled contracts without
giving a reason and had refused to offer compensation, prompting
them to stop deliveries.
"Because Volkswagen declined to offer compensation, CarTrim
and ES Automobilguss were forced to stop deliveries," the
companies said in a statement issued through parent company
Prevent DEV GmbH.
Volkswagen on Friday asked a German court to force Car Trim
to resume deliveries or land executives in jail, the latest step
in an escalating row that has forced Volkswagen's factory in
Emden to introduce shortened working hours.
