* Piech and his wife resign with immediate effect
* Did not force vote at crisis meeting - sources
* Deputy Huber takes over as acting chairman
* Move raises CEO Winterkorn's chances of becoming chairman
By Jan Schwartz and Georgina Prodhan
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, April 25 Ferdinand Piech, a
towering figure at Volkswagen for more than two
decades, resigned as its chairman on Saturday after losing a
showdown he had provoked with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn,
ending an era at the iconic German carmaker.
Piech, the 78-year-old grandson of the inventor of the
Volkswagen Beetle Ferdinand Porsche, had previously seen off
other executives who crossed him, including his own hand-picked
successor as CEO, Bernd Pischetsrieder.
But this time he was unexpectedly isolated in a five-to-one
vote of Volkswagen's steering committee last week, as labour
representatives, the state of Lower Saxony and even his own
cousin Wolfgang Porsche stood firmly behind Winterkorn.
"The members of the steering committee came to a consensus
that, in the light of the past weeks, the mutual trust necessary
for successful cooperation was no longer there," the six-member
panel said in a statement after another meeting on Saturday.
Berthold Huber, the senior trade unionist who will take over
until a new chairman is elected, said: "The uncertainty had to
be ended today. The steering committee was and is conscious of
its responsibility to Volkswagen and its many thousand staff."
Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Piech had
resigned without forcing a vote of the committee at its second
crisis gathering in 10 days.
Piech resigned with immediate effect from all his roles at
Volkswagen including as an ordinary supervisory board member, as
did his second wife Ursula, a former nanny who joined the
supervisory board in 2012.
"Piech's departure represents a seismic shift in
Volkswagen's power structure, and could foretell drastic changes
in how one of the world's largest automakers operates," wrote
Karl Brauer, senior analyst at analysis firm Kelley Blue Book.
"VW has kept pace with General Motors and Toyota's
growth in recent years, making it a very tight
three-way race for the title of largest global automaker, but
VW's struggles in markets like the U.S. and Brazil, along with
lower profit margins versus GM and Toyota, shows there's still
much work to be done."
The leadership row burst into the open this month when news
weekly Der Spiegel quoted family patriarch Piech as saying he
had "distanced" himself from CEO Winterkorn.
The comment came at a time when VW is cutting billions of
euros of costs and revamping structures, having struggled with
chronic underperformance in the United States and declining
profitability at its core autos division.
WINTERKORN'S CHANCES
Winterkorn's current contract expires at the end of 2016,
but last week's agreement to back him included a commitment to
discuss an extension.
Piech's departure increases the chances of Winterkorn
succeeding him as chairman - something that Piech wanted to
prevent at all costs, Volkswagen insiders believe. That would
leave the way open for Porsche CEO and VW management board
member Matthias Mueller, already seen as a favourite to succeed
Winterkorn, to take over.
"What changes will we see to fill the void left by Piech? Do
we have Winterkorn stepping up to chairman and Matthias Mueller
as CEO? That could happen," said analyst Stuart Pearson of Exane
BNP Paribas.
But Piech's influence may still make itself felt through the
51-percent voting rights the Piech-Porsche clan owns in
Volkswagen, now represented on the supervisory board by Wolfgang
Porsche, if family ties withstand the recent turmoil.
While he may have failed to unseat the CEO, Piech's
departure is unlikely to end the increased scrutiny the public
duel has drawn to the group's strategic shortcomings.
Volkswagen's management may still have to address the
criticisms Piech raised, which include the failure to engineer a
low-cost car.
When Piech became CEO of VW in 1993, the company was losing
money, prompting him to cut pay and working hours at German
plants and streamline production
During his nine-year tenure, he turned a loss equivalent to
1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) into a 2.6 billion euro profit
while spearheading VW's expansion to a 12-brand entity that
makes everything from fuel-efficient city cars to 40-tonne
trucks.
Exane BNP Paribas' Pearson said Piech's abrupt resignation
would come as a shock to investors despite the recent drama.
"Those seeing the glass half full may view this as an
opportunity to improve corporate governance at VW," he said.
"However, first VW will need to demonstrate that its operating
performance is on track and not the cause of Piech and
Winterkorn's discord."
