Ferdinand Piech, chairman of the supervisory board of German carmaker Volkswagen, arrives at the annual shareholders meeting in Hanover in this April 25, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

FRANKFURT A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen said a loss of trust was to blame for the unexpected departure of Chairman Ferdinand Piech announced on Saturday.

"The members of the steering committee came to a consensus that in light of the past weeks the mutual trust necessary for successful cooperation was no longer there," the six-member panel said in a statement.

Chairman Piech resigned after losing a showdown he provoked with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

