BRIEF-Eurosnack Q1 net profit up to 295,567 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 295,567 ZLOTYS VERSUS 63,941 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, April 25 A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen said a loss of trust was to blame for the unexpected departure of Chairman Ferdinand Piech announced on Saturday.
"The members of the steering committee came to a consensus that in light of the past weeks the mutual trust necessary for successful cooperation was no longer there," the six-member panel said in a statement.
Chairman Piech resigned after losing a showdown he provoked with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* as U.S. industry competition increases, we want to make sure we do not enter a price war; we plan to adequately control incentives -executive