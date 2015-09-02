* VW proposes extending CEO contract until 2016
* Winterkorn term extended as he oversees revamp
* VW working on new group structure
(Adds details on contract extension, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Volkswagen said
the Executive Committee on the supervisory board had proposed
extending Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn's contract until
2018, throwing its support behind the engineer who survived a
power struggle earlier this year.
The 20-member supervisory board is now expected to formally
vote to approve the Winterkorn's contract extension as the
world's largest carmaker seeks to complete a strategy overhaul.
Winterkorn's contract was due to expire in 2016.
Winterkorn is revamping Volkswagen's corporate structure
into a decentralised system with four holding companies in a bid
to boost profits at Europe's largest carmaker, three VW sources
told Reuters in June.
In April, Winterkorn clashed with Ferdinand Piech, VW's
former chairman who has since resigned from his post amid
disagreements over VW's strategy and direction.
Volkswagen is still looking for a permanent successor to
Ferdinand Piech, installing former union boss Berthold Huber as
interim chairman while it looks for a more permanent candidate.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and
Maria Sheahan)