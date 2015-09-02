* VW proposes extending CEO contract until 2018
* Winterkorn term extended as he oversees revamp
* VW working on new group structure
HAMBURG/STUTTGART, Sept 2 The executive
committee of Volkswagen's supervisory board has
proposed extending Martin Winterkorn's contract as chief
executive until the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday,
opening the door to the appointment of a new chairman.
Volkswagen is still looking for a permanent successor to
Ferdinand Piech, the former chairman who was ousted earlier this
year after clashing with Winterkorn over strategy, leading to
the appointment of former union boss Berthold Huber as interim
chair.
Analysts said Winterkorn was now unlikely to become chairman
himself now he had the backing to remain chief executive from
the key members of VW's supervisory board - including
influential labour leaders and representatives from the German
state of Lower Saxony, a top shareholder.
"With 71 years of age at the end of his CEO function he will
be too old in our view. This increases the chances for an
external chairman which is good news," analysts at Evercore ISI
said in a note on Wednesday.
For decades Piech controlled the balance of power between
the interests of shareholders and powerful worker
representatives, who occupy half the seats on the 20-member
supervisory board.
But analysts and investors are now hoping for the
appointment of a strong independent chairman to work with
Winterkorn to tackle some of the company's problems, such as low
profitability at the core VW brand.
One person who could emerge as candidate to take over as
chairman is Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch, a
person familiar with the deliberations said. "But there are
other candidates too," the person said.
The issue of who will become chairman will likely be
resolved this year, a spokesman for Lower Saxony said on
Wednesday. Lower Saxony has a 20 percent stake in VW and state
premier Stefan Weil sits on the supervisory board.
Piech was ousted in April after Lower Saxony representatives
clubbed together with VW's labour represenatives to back
Winterkorn. Since then they have sought to exert influence over
the new strategy to strengthen the focus on raising productivity
without cutting jobs in Lower Saxony where VW is headquartered.
"Winterkorn is the right man at the head of Volkswagen,
particularly given the challenges in the coming years," said
Weil.
Currently Winterkorn is overhauling Volkswagen's corporate
structure to create a decentralised system with four holding
companies in a bid to boost profits at Europe's largest
carmaker, three VW sources told Reuters in June.
"We have been asking for this step for the past year and a
half, so we are pleased that we will continue on a path to
success with Martin Winterkorn," Bernd Osterloh, the head of
Volkswagen's works council, said on Wednesday, affirming his
support for the extension of Winterkorn's contract.
Volkswagen's supervisory board is now expected to formally
approve Winterkorn's new contract, which was otherwise due to
expire in 2016.
"Together with Professor Martin Winterkorn at the helm we
will continue on our successful path of recent years and
systematically implement the goals of Strategy 2018," Huber said
in a statement.
