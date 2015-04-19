BERLIN, April 19 IG Metall union said on
Sunday there is no reason to undermine Volkswagen
Chairman Ferdinand Piech after the row over the carmaker's
leadership.
Berthold Huber, prominent member of the union and also
deputy chairman of VW's supervisory board, said it's important
to have two strong personalities at the top of Europe's largest
automotive group.
"We are determined with (Chairman) Piech and (Chief
Executive Martin) Winterkorn to continue the successful path of
VW also in future," Huber said in a statement.
Senior supervisory board members were ready to demand
Piech's resignation at a meeting on April 16 had he not agreed
to a statement backing Winterkorn, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung reported on Saturday.
