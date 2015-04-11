BERLIN, April 11 Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will fight for his job, Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources at the carmaker.

Winterkorn has a successful track record as CEO of VW, the newspaper said. Europe's largest carmaker has boosted car sales more than 60 percent during the CEO's eight-year reign to 10.1 million vehicles last year.

The German group plunged into a leadership crisis on Friday after Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he has "distanced" himself from Winterkorn, ruling him out as a successor to his own job, Der Spiegel reported.

A spokesman for Volkswagen declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Madeline Chambers)