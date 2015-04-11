BERLIN, April 11 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn will fight for his job, Germany's
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Saturday,
citing unnamed sources at the carmaker.
Winterkorn has a successful track record as CEO of VW, the
newspaper said. Europe's largest carmaker has boosted car sales
more than 60 percent during the CEO's eight-year reign to 10.1
million vehicles last year.
The German group plunged into a leadership crisis on Friday
after Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he has "distanced" himself
from Winterkorn, ruling him out as a successor to his own job,
Der Spiegel reported.
A spokesman for Volkswagen declined to comment on the
report.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Madeline Chambers)