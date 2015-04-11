* CEO emboldened by Lower Saxony, labour backing -sources
* Claims merit for group expansion - sources
* VW declines comment
* Piech's office didn't return calls seeking comment
(Adds attempt to contact Piech, detail on CEO and background)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 11 Volkswagen has
plunged into a full-blown leadership crisis after Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn let it be known on Saturday he will
fight for his job even though the carmaker's chairman has
reportedly withdrawn confidence in the CEO.
Ferdinand Piech, who has spent almost 22 years at the helm
of VW, nine as CEO, said he has "distanced" himself from
Winterkorn, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, exposing unusual
dissent between VW's two top leaders.
Piech's remark is viewed by analysts as undermining the
CEO's prospects of renewing his contract, due to expire in
December 2016 and to become chairman himself when Piech retires.
It comes as VW is seeking to cut billions of euros of costs
to boost profitability at its troubled core division while
struggling to forge a long-planned alliance of truck brands and
to revive operations in the United States.
Winterkorn, who in his eight-year reign has overseen VW's
transformation from a struggling German group saddled with high
labour costs into one of the world's most successful automotive
companies, will not run away from his job and feels emboldened
by support from strong allies, two sources at Wolfsburg-based VW
told Reuters on Saturday.
A spokesman for Volkswagen declined to comment on the
report. Piech's office in Salzburg, Austria, didn't return calls
seeking comment.
Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported
earlier on Saturday that Winterkorn would not allow himself to
be edged out of VW, citing unnamed sources at the carmaker who
refered to his successful track record as CEO.
Under Winterkorn's watch, VW has expanded from eight to
twelve brands, more than doubled the number of production plants
to over 100 and boosted sales 64 percent to a record 10.1
million vehicles last year.
The state of Lower Saxony, where VW is based and which owns
a fifth of VW's voting shares, as well as the carmaker's labour
leaders who represent half the 20 members on VW's supervisory
board on Friday came out backing Winterkorn.
Together they have majority control of the panel which
appoints and dismisses executives. Important decisions such as
the building and shuttering of plants need a two-thirds
majority.
Still, VW's chairman has a track record of undermining his
own executives. In a Wall St Journal interview published in
March 2006, Piech, already chairman of the supervisory board at
the time, said it was an "open issue" whether the contract of
then-CEO Bernd Pischetsrieder would be extended because of
opposition from labour representatives.
In November 2006, VW announced that Pischetsrieder had
agreed to resign, and in 2007 it installed Winterkorn, then a
close ally of Piech and head of VW's Audi division.
In 2009, Piech publicly damaged the reputation of Porsche
CEO Wendelin Wiedeking and chief financial officer Holger
Haerter. Both executives quit within two months.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Madeline Chambers and
Rosalind Russell)