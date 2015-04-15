(Adds detail, background)
BERLIN/STUTTGART, April 15 The family that
controls Volkswagen will meet over the coming days
to discuss a leadership crisis at Europe's biggest carmaker
sparked by Chairman Ferdinand Piech's criticism of CEO Martin
Winterkorn, company sources told Reuters.
Piech, 77, will meet cousin Wolfgang Porsche and other
family members, the sources said, to discuss the rift his
comments have opened between their branches of VW's controlling
clan. A full board meeting is likely to follow.
VW declined to comment.
Piech said in a German magazine interview published on
Friday that he was "at a distance to Winterkorn," dampening
speculation Winterkorn would be reappointed as CEO beyond 2016,
or else be named to succeed him as chairman.
Piech's comments were criticised by other members of the
controlling family, as well as other shareholders and labour
leaders who praised Winterkorn for the rapid growth enjoyed by
VW under his watch.
The dispute risks a prolonged period of uncertainty at the
top of the German carmaker, at a time when it is trying to drive
through billions of euros of cost cuts at its namesake passenger
car division and turn around its fortunes in the United States.
The Porsche and Piech families together command 50.7 percent
of VW voting rights, with the state of Lower Saxony controlling
a further 20 percent.
