By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN/HAMBURG, April 19 Volkswagen
Chairman Ferdinand Piech's iron grip on the German carmaker has
been severely weakened following a dramatic confrontation with
senior board members last week that nearly resulted in a push to
oust him, sources told Reuters.
Piech, patriarch of the family that founded Volkswagen and a
dominant figure at the automaker for more than two decades,
triggered a leadership crisis at the Wolfsburg-based firm by
criticising Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in a magazine
article earlier this month.
After an emergency meeting in Salzburg last Thursday to
resolve the row, a group of six senior board members, including
Piech, gave their full backing to Winterkorn and agreed to
propose an extension of his contract beyond 2016.
But sources briefed on the meeting said on Sunday that the
vote of confidence in Winterkorn came only after a full-blown
confrontation between Piech and the other five board members.
Piech's office in Salzburg and VW declined to comment.
One source said the chairman himself had raised the prospect
of resigning. Another said the other five members were ready to
demand that Piech step aside had he not backed down belatedly on
Friday morning, a day after the Salzburg meeting, and signed up
to the statement giving Winterkorn "full support".
"Piech was completely isolated," said one VW supervisory
board member who declined to be named because of the sensitivity
of the subject.
"The question of who will chair the board (when Piech
retires) won't be decided until 2017 unless Mr Piech draws the
consequences after this crisis which he alone provoked."
Piech's contract as chairman expires in April 2017.
At board meetings over the past five months, Piech had aired
criticism of the firm's performance under his former protégé
Winterkorn, particularly in the United States, where the VW
brand has missed its sales goals, sources had told Reuters.
SEVERELY WEAKENED
Reuters reported on Friday that the five other senior board
members had opposed Piech at the meeting, but the latest
revelations suggest resentment over his attempt to push out
Winterkorn runs far deeper than previously known.
It also suggests that Piech's influence within Volkswagen
has been severely weakened by the incident, reducing the chances
of him relaunching an attempt to oust Winterkorn in the future.
Bild newspaper reported on Sunday that the row could yet
cost Piech his job, citing plans by labour representatives and
top shareholders like the Porsche family and state of Lower
Saxony to topple him.
Without naming its sources, the paper also said that Piech,
grandson of the creator of the iconic VW Beetle, and his wife
Ursula had threatened at the Salzburg meeting to quit the board
and sell their multi-billion-euro holdings in VW to weaken the
pro-Winterkorn camp.
Sources who spoke with Reuters could not confirm either of
these stories. VW and the works council all declined to comment.
In the run-up to VW's annual shareholder meeting on May 5,
leading figures tried on Sunday to restore a semblance of calm.
"You can rest assured that all the key players are anxious
to calm the situation," a spokesman for Porsche SE, VW's biggest
shareholder, told Reuters.
Berthold Huber, former IG Metall boss and deputy board
chairman, said in an emailed statement: "We are determined to
continue the successful path of VW with (Chairman) Piech and
(Chief Executive) Winterkorn also in future."
Analysts fear the simmering row could prove a distraction
for the company at a time when Winterkorn is trying to solve
stubborn problems at VW's U.S. operations and revive
profitability in its core brand with a 5-billion-euro ($5.40
billion) cost cutting programme.
Winterkorn was scheduled to travel to the Shanghai auto show
this weekend but cancelled his trip at the last minute. VW said
it was because he had contracted the flu.
