* Leadership decisions a missed opportunity for VW -
analysts
* Experts split on whether CEO strengthened by reshuffle
* Changes follow months of leadership limbo at carmaker
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 6 Volkswagen's
management reshuffle may fail to generate the momentum Europe's
largest carmaker needs to tackle stubborn structural problems
that have been amplified by slumping sales in China, according
to industry experts.
VW this week paved the way for Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn to serve two more years, until the end of 2018, and
for finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch to become chairman.
This ended the management uncertainty that has weighed on
the carmaker since former Chairman Ferdinand Piech was ousted in
April after a power struggle with Winterkorn over strategy.
But some analysts said the decisions represented a missed
opportunity to bring outside expertise into the German group,
where years of sales and earnings growth have masked a
profitability gap with rivals and structural deficiencies.
The company is adopting a new structure to overcome
underperformance abroad and is seeking 5 billion euros ($5.55
billion) of annual cost savings at its troubled core division.
"The choice of continuity (with CEO Winterkorn's contract
also extended) over fresh blood is surely not the radical change
investors would have hoped for," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst
Stuart Pearson.
Although VW has eclipsed Toyota as the world's
biggest carmaker by sales, it has proven to be a difficult
company to manage as reforms can be blocked by labour
representatives, who hold half the seats on the 20-member
supervisory board, and its home state of Lower Saxony, which
controls a 20-percent stake in the company.
Analysts are also divided as to whether Winterkorn has
emerged as a weaker or stronger figure following this week's
decisions, as he seeks to push through the reforms and take the
carmaker into a new era that could be dominated by self-driving
technology.
Poetsch's appointment ensures that Winterkorn will not be
subject to a chairman brought in from outside the firm -
something preferred by Piech and many investors who have
criticised centralisation in management under the CEO's
eight-year tenure.
Company sources have said Winterkorn's excessive personal
involvement on product strategy and quality control has in the
past delayed launches of models such as VW's Golf and
Lamborghini's Aventador.
Buoyed by his contract extension, the CEO could seek to
engage new VW brand chief Herbert Diess and Poetsch to push
through cutbacks and restructuring at costly German sites which
would be crucial to turning around the VW brand, analysts said.
This could mean Diess, a former BMW executive who only
joined the company in July, would be vulnerable as VW's labour
representatives have a track record of ousting cost-cutters.
Former VW CEO Bernd Pischetsrieder and ex-VW brand chief
Wolfgang Bernhard were both forced out after clashing with
labour leaders over cost plans.
Some analysts say, however, that 68-year-old Winterkorn's
position has been weakened as he retains limited operational
duties after ceding the helm of the VW brand to Diess and may
never attain his goal of becoming chairman if Poetsch were to
serve out a full five-year term. The finance chief is due to be
elected to the VW board in November.
One source familiar with VW's thinking said on Friday the
CEO could even leave before 2018, once the carmaker has achieved
efficiency targets and implemented structural changes, adding
that potential successors such as Diess and Porsche CEO Matthias
Mueller were ready to take over.
"VW is looking for calm in tough times to solve its
structural problems," said Stefan Bratzel, head of the Center of
Automotive Management think-tank near Cologne. "It remains to be
seen whether the reshuffle will really help it going forward."
($1 = 0.9002 euros)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char)