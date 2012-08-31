* CEO says Europe could live with ten fewer auto plants

BERLIN, Aug 31 Volkswagen will take a breather when it comes to acquiring more brands as the German company is busy integrating its 12 nameplates to become the world's biggest carmaker by 2018, Handelsblatt reported its CEO as saying.

"We have enough work on our hands at the moment," chief executive Martin Winterkorn said in an interview with Handelsblatt published on Friday.

Automakers in Europe could live with 10 fewer plants given sagging demand across the region, Winterkorn said, adding VW's commitment to its European sites was "without ifs and buts".

Winterkorn said comment from his counterpart at Fiat , Sergio Marchionne, that VW was waging a price war in Europe was nonsense.

"Success comes to whoever builds the right cars at the right time at the right place," he said, adding VW itself was locked into "brutal global competition".

Europe's top carmaker must beef up its presence in southeast Asia to better compete with rivals such as Japanese group Toyota and South Korean company Hyundai, but has no interest in buying Malaysian group Proton, he said. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)